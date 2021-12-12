Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) Will Post Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) to announce $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.92. Eagle Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $0.96 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.92. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.37 to $7.67. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Eagle Pharmaceuticals.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $1.00. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $39.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EGRX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Eagle Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 88,375.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,539 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,351 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EGRX opened at $45.82 on Friday. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $36.48 and a one year high of $58.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.53 and its 200-day moving average is $48.52. The company has a market capitalization of $591.54 million, a PE ratio of 111.76 and a beta of 0.63.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

