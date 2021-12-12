Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from €59.00 to €50.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Alstom traded as low as $3.43 and last traded at $3.44, with a volume of 277227 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.47.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HSBC started coverage on Alstom in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Alstom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.60 and a 200-day moving average of $4.19.

Alstom SA engages in the provision of transport services. It operates through the following segments: urban and main line transportation, signalling, services and integrated solutions. It offers a complete range of solutions from trains to metros, tramways, and e-buses; passenger solutions; customized services like maintenance and modernization; infrastructure; signalling; and digital mobility solutions.

