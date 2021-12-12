Builders FirstSource, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $9.45 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) – Equities researchers at B. Riley upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note issued on Thursday, December 9th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $9.45 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.36. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BLDR. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $79.57 on Friday. Builders FirstSource has a 52-week low of $35.30 and a 52-week high of $80.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.42.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.76. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 38.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 140.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLDR. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,464,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803,496 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 51.9% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,423,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879,803 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 446.1% in the 3rd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 3,050,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,822,000 after buying an additional 2,491,769 shares in the last quarter. North Peak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,386,000. Finally, Dendur Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 147.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 2,562,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,456 shares in the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.