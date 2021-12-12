Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Hits New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) reached a new 52-week low on Friday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $55.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet traded as low as $49.00 and last traded at $49.35, with a volume of 8349 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.73.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on OLLI. KeyCorp cut their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

In other news, Director Stanley Fleishman purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.53 per share, with a total value of $63,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 270,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,324,000 after buying an additional 54,414 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 104,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth $2,596,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2,315.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 70,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 67,607 shares during the last quarter.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.88.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $383.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.22 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

