Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after SVB Leerink raised their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $53.00. The stock had previously closed at $24.03, but opened at $24.97. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Avidity Biosciences shares last traded at $25.99, with a volume of 472 shares traded.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avidity Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Avidity Biosciences from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

In other news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 25,000 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $697,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,700,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,726,000 after purchasing an additional 10,638 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 10,875 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Avidity Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 9,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter.

The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.06.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68). The business had revenue of $2.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 995.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%. Analysts expect that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:RNA)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

