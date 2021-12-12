Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Udemy Inc (NASDAQ:UDMY) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after Truist Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $35.00. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Udemy traded as low as $19.61 and last traded at $20.35, with a volume of 696511 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.07.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Udemy in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Udemy in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Udemy from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Udemy from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The analyst cites sector volatility and compressed multiples for his price target cut, but he is positive on the company’s first quarterly results post-IPO as revenue for both Consumer and Udemy Business and Enterprise segments were “well above” his estimates. Tillman adds that Udemy Business continues to perform at high level with 84% y/y growth, and he expects seasonal strength in both segments during Q4. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Udemy in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.64.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Udemy Inc will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Udemy Inc develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

