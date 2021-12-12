FY2021 EPS Estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Boosted by William Blair

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 7th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.84) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.86). William Blair also issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.72) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.03) EPS.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

Shares of IONS stock opened at $29.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.44. The company has a current ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 0.91. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $25.04 and a 12 month high of $64.37.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.01 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 89.71% and a negative return on equity of 89.95%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,907,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,329,000 after buying an additional 3,765,462 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $38,969,000. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 9,930,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,117,000 after purchasing an additional 946,011 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 80.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,324,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,837,000 after purchasing an additional 590,632 shares during the period. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,850,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.