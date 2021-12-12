Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit’s (NASDAQ:JUGGU) Lock-Up Period To Expire on December 15th

Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit’s (NASDAQ:JUGGU) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, December 15th. Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit had issued 24,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 18th. The total size of the offering was $240,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Shares of NASDAQ:JUGGU opened at $10.02 on Friday. Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $10.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit during the second quarter worth about $233,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit during the second quarter worth about $252,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit during the second quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit during the second quarter worth about $259,000.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.