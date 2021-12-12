Investors Purchase Large Volume of Prologis Call Options (NYSE:PLD)

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 28,206 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,939% compared to the average volume of 1,383 call options.

PLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.73.

PLD opened at $159.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.84 and a 200-day moving average of $133.88. The company has a market capitalization of $117.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.03, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.79. Prologis has a 1-year low of $93.08 and a 1-year high of $161.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 42.95%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 95.09%.

In related news, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 305,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total transaction of $44,086,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $201,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 321,380 shares of company stock worth $46,364,298. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 147.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

