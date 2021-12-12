Rice Acquisition Corp. II’s (OTCMKTS:RONIU) Lock-Up Period Will End Tomorrow

Rice Acquisition Corp. II’s (OTCMKTS:RONIU) lock-up period will end on Monday, December 13th. Rice Acquisition Corp. II had issued 30,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 16th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of RONIU opened at $10.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.30.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Rice Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rice Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.