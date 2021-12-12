Stock Traders Buy High Volume of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Call Options (NASDAQ:ICLN)

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 20,395 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 270% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,512 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,113,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 208.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 9,599 shares during the period. Moller Financial Services raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 43,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 4,844 shares during the period. Finally, Amarillo National Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 491,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,519,000 after buying an additional 13,471 shares during the period.

ICLN stock opened at $22.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.97. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $20.44 and a one year high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

