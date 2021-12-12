Traders Buy Large Volume of American Outdoor Brands Put Options (NASDAQ:AOUT)

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 5,473 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 648% compared to the average daily volume of 732 put options.

Shares of American Outdoor Brands stock opened at $18.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.76 million, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.07. American Outdoor Brands has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $36.62.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $70.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.23 million. American Outdoor Brands had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Outdoor Brands will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AOUT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Outdoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley dropped their target price on American Outdoor Brands from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on American Outdoor Brands from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.60.

In other news, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 45,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,080.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory J. Jr. Gluchowski purchased 4,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,825.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,425. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in American Outdoor Brands in the first quarter worth $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in American Outdoor Brands in the second quarter worth $83,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in American Outdoor Brands by 273.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in American Outdoor Brands by 102,100.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in American Outdoor Brands by 10.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

