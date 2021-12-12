Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Ventas, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:VTR)

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) – Research analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ventas in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 8th. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.86 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.91. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ventas’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.32 EPS.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Ventas had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $976.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on VTR. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a report on Friday, November 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ventas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.24.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $48.37 on Friday. Ventas has a 12-month low of $45.40 and a 12-month high of $61.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.94 and a 200-day moving average of $55.78.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VTR. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 339.63%.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

