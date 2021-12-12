CleanSpark (CLSK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, December 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CLSK opened at $13.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.57. CleanSpark has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $42.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.35.

Get CleanSpark alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of CleanSpark by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in CleanSpark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in CleanSpark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in CleanSpark by 867.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 19,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in CleanSpark by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CLSK shares. BTIG Research cut their price objective on CleanSpark from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CleanSpark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc is a sustainable bitcoin mining and energy technology company that is focused on solving modern energy challenges. It provides advanced energy software and control technology that allows energy users to obtain resiliency and economic optimization. The company operates through the following business segments: Energy, Digital Currency Mining, and Other business activities.

Read More: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.