ImageCoin (IMG) Trading 18.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 11th. In the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded 18.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. ImageCoin has a market capitalization of $161,211.45 and approximately $66,566.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ImageCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0136 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ImageCoin Coin Profile

ImageCoin (IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 11,895,547 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty . The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

ImageCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

