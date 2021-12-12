Bitcoin Classic (BXC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.00

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded up 20.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 11th. Bitcoin Classic has a total market cap of $48,266.70 and approximately $3.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Classic has traded 9% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Classic coin can now be bought for $0.0804 or 0.00000164 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00045423 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000307 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000689 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000036 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000021 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic Coin Profile

Bitcoin Classic (CRYPTO:BXC) is a coin. It was first traded on December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Classic is t.me/bitcoinxcorg . Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Classic’s official website is bitcoinxc.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Classic

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

