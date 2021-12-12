Teloscoin Market Cap Tops $3.52 Million (TELOS)

Teloscoin (CURRENCY:TELOS) traded down 9.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 11th. One Teloscoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0210 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Teloscoin has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar. Teloscoin has a market capitalization of $3.52 million and $3,011.00 worth of Teloscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Teloscoin

TELOS uses the hashing algorithm. Teloscoin’s total supply is 167,400,184 coins and its circulating supply is 167,399,821 coins. Teloscoin’s official Twitter account is @teloscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Teloscoin is /r/TelosCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcendece combines an open-source, decentralized blockchain with existing services like AmiCloud and the indieGO-Appstore. All of them accept the Transcendence Network Token called Telos. The longterm plan is to move the cloud-storage and cloud-computing aspects of the closed source software to the open-source blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Teloscoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Teloscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Teloscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Teloscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

