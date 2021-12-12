Wilder World (WILD) Hits Market Capitalization of $314.69 Million

Wilder World (CURRENCY:WILD) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. During the last week, Wilder World has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar. One Wilder World coin can currently be purchased for about $4.27 or 0.00008678 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wilder World has a total market cap of $314.69 million and approximately $10.04 million worth of Wilder World was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004242 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001174 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00039892 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00007358 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Wilder World Profile

WILD is a coin. Wilder World’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,683,300 coins. Wilder World’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Wild is a decentralized, anonymous and Global lotto and gaming platform. WILD is an Ethereum-based token that powers Crypto Wild's ecosystem allowing users to take part in a global lottery and lotto. The WILD tokens will be exchanged at a fixed rate of 100:1 (100 Wild token to 1 Ether). “

Wilder World Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wilder World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wilder World should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wilder World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

