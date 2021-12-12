$3.77 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) will announce earnings of $3.77 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Travelers Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.33 and the highest is $4.14. Travelers Companies posted earnings per share of $4.91 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 23.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travelers Companies will report full-year earnings of $12.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.10 to $12.93. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $12.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.90 to $13.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Travelers Companies.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.15%. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRV. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.40.

NYSE:TRV traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $154.25. 940,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,465,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $37.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.76. Travelers Companies has a 52-week low of $133.12 and a 52-week high of $163.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.70%.

In other Travelers Companies news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $2,379,618.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total transaction of $950,207.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,570 shares of company stock worth $4,289,845 in the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,650,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,241,333,000 after buying an additional 123,737 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,473,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,112,166,000 after purchasing an additional 141,444 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,646,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,641,874,000 after purchasing an additional 242,981 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,165,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $633,138,000 after purchasing an additional 109,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,147,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $628,887,000 after purchasing an additional 61,774 shares during the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

