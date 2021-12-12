Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) to report earnings per share of $1.33 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Life Storage’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.39 and the lowest is $1.30. Life Storage posted earnings of $1.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Life Storage will report full-year earnings of $5.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.96 to $5.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.08. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Life Storage.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $128.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Life Storage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.03.

In other Life Storage news, COO Edward F. Killeen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.17, for a total transaction of $2,072,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $1,009,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,500 shares of company stock worth $6,362,000 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,825,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,127,329,000 after purchasing an additional 863,247 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,871,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,456,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,229,875,000 after purchasing an additional 434,190 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Life Storage by 21.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,122,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,582,000 after acquiring an additional 375,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Life Storage by 143.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,790,000 after acquiring an additional 349,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

LSI stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $140.06. 684,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,972. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.49, a P/E/G ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Life Storage has a fifty-two week low of $74.65 and a fifty-two week high of $143.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 12th. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 121.56%.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Read More: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Life Storage (LSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.