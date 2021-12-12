Anyswap Trading 6.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ANY)

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. Anyswap has a total market cap of $304.39 million and $6.57 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Anyswap has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. One Anyswap coin can now be purchased for about $16.33 or 0.00033136 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00056271 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,013.24 or 0.08143172 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.64 or 0.00080427 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,327.00 or 1.00088218 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00056212 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Anyswap Coin Profile

Anyswap was first traded on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Anyswap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

