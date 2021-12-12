Quark Price Tops $0.0152 (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded up 421% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. Over the last seven days, Quark has traded up 413.7% against the US dollar. One Quark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0152 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. Quark has a total market cap of $4.20 million and $263.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00015677 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Quark Profile

Quark (CRYPTO:QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 276,897,911 coins. Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc . Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Buying and Selling Quark

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

