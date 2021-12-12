$58.38 Million in Sales Expected for Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) will post $58.38 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Grid Dynamics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $57.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $58.73 million. Grid Dynamics reported sales of $30.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 93.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grid Dynamics will report full-year sales of $203.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $202.50 million to $203.47 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $253.52 million, with estimates ranging from $243.00 million to $263.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Grid Dynamics.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 10.83% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $57.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Grid Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 120.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on GDYN shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

In related news, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $112,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Benhamou sold 87,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total value of $2,563,375.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 128,403 shares of company stock worth $4,064,518. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 26.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 193,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 39,912 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 54.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 12.3% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 103,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 11,360 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 25.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 5,627 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Grid Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,592,000. Institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Grid Dynamics stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $38.82. 347,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,026. Grid Dynamics has a one year low of $10.98 and a one year high of $41.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.74 and a 200 day moving average of $26.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

