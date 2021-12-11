Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $70,000.00

Brokerages expect Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) to report sales of $70,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cardiff Oncology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $50,000.00 to $90,000.00. Cardiff Oncology posted sales of $120,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology will report full year sales of $300,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $280,000.00 to $320,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $300,000.00, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $400,000.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cardiff Oncology.

Get Cardiff Oncology alerts:

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 19.37% and a negative net margin of 7,375.65%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRDF. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardiff Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

CRDF stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,372. Cardiff Oncology has a 1 year low of $4.88 and a 1 year high of $23.15. The company has a market capitalization of $222.27 million, a P/E ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.96 and its 200-day moving average is $6.48.

In related news, Director Gary W. Pace acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $202,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,081 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Cardiff Oncology in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 3.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 173,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile

Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardiff Oncology (CRDF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiff Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiff Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.