$553.53 Million in Sales Expected for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) to report $553.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fabrinet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $550.00 million and the highest is $558.80 million. Fabrinet reported sales of $453.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Fabrinet will report full year sales of $2.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.27 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Fabrinet.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $543.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.67.

Shares of NYSE FN traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $114.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,782. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $67.74 and a 12-month high of $122.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.07 and a 200-day moving average of $100.91.

In related news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 5,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $600,145.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total transaction of $104,094.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,659 shares of company stock valued at $822,329 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

