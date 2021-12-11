SparkPoint Fuel Achieves Market Capitalization of $678,075.24 (SFUEL)

SparkPoint Fuel (CURRENCY:SFUEL) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 11th. In the last week, SparkPoint Fuel has traded down 13% against the US dollar. SparkPoint Fuel has a market capitalization of $678,075.24 and approximately $113,388.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can currently be purchased for $0.0239 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00056316 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,021.30 or 0.08167774 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.84 or 0.00080916 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,213.77 or 0.99959363 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00056199 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002770 BTC.

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Profile

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi . The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint

Buying and Selling SparkPoint Fuel

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparkPoint Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparkPoint Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

