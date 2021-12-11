Wrapped NXM (WNXM) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $6.51 Million

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 11th. One Wrapped NXM coin can now be bought for approximately $50.86 or 0.00103300 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped NXM has traded 21.7% lower against the US dollar. Wrapped NXM has a market cap of $85.29 million and $6.51 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004270 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00040109 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00007258 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Wrapped NXM Profile

Wrapped NXM (WNXM) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wrapped NXM is nexusmutual.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped NXM

