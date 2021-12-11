$330,000.00 in Sales Expected for VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) to report sales of $330,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for VistaGen Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $360,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $300,000.00. VistaGen Therapeutics posted sales of $310,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics will report full year sales of $1.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 million to $1.43 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.27 million, with estimates ranging from $1.10 million to $1.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover VistaGen Therapeutics.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.33 million. VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.41% and a negative net margin of 2,183.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on VTGN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTGN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 171.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 144,133 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 399.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 98,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 78,600 shares during the last quarter. 63.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VTGN stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.84. 1,207,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,287,377. The stock has a market cap of $367.45 million, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.64. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $3.55.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing new generation medications that go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company’s portfolio includes PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray with potential to treat multiple anxiety disorders that the company is currently preparing for phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD); PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that the company is planning for phase 2b development as a stand-alone treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD); and AV-101 which the company is developing for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), suicidal ideation, neuropathic pain, levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID), and epilepsy.

