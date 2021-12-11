Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.34 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) will announce $4.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $930,000.00 and the highest is $9.63 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S reported sales of $640,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 578.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will report full year sales of $9.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.29 million to $17.13 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $89.77 million, with estimates ranging from $49.87 million to $123.62 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.60) by $1.13. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 50.72% and a negative net margin of 12,211.21%. The company had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.70) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Bank of America lowered Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $197.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ascendis Pharma A/S has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ASND traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $140.00. The company had a trading volume of 303,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,791. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $109.36 and a one year high of $183.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 0.74.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASND. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,945,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,784,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,240,829,000 after buying an additional 1,355,453 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,387,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,177,557,000 after buying an additional 581,559 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,945,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $628,832,000 after buying an additional 510,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,159,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,469,000 after acquiring an additional 424,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

