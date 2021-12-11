$125.03 Million in Sales Expected for Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) will post sales of $125.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Global Ship Lease’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $124.39 million to $125.67 million. Global Ship Lease posted sales of $69.97 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 78.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will report full year sales of $403.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $385.90 million to $420.09 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $576.40 million, with estimates ranging from $552.41 million to $600.39 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Global Ship Lease.

Get Global Ship Lease alerts:

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $138.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.04 million. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 21.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Ship Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Global Ship Lease from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Global Ship Lease from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Global Ship Lease from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Ship Lease has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 3.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,109 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Global Ship Lease by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,224 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Global Ship Lease by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,312 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the period. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GSL traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.98. 383,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,764. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $797.43 million, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.80. Global Ship Lease has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $26.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is 32.89%.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Ship Lease (GSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.