Zacks: Brokerages Expect Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $329.30 Million

Brokerages forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) will announce $329.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $330.30 million and the lowest is $328.30 million. Gibraltar Industries reported sales of $265.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Gibraltar Industries.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.26). Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $369.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

In related news, COO Patrick Burns sold 3,179 shares of Gibraltar Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total value of $222,021.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Linda Kristine Myers purchased 530 shares of Gibraltar Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.72 per share, with a total value of $40,131.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROCK. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 23.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROCK traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.30. The stock had a trading volume of 79,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,393. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.98. Gibraltar Industries has a twelve month low of $60.28 and a twelve month high of $103.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

