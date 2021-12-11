Bitcoin Confidential Market Capitalization Reaches $514,995.05 (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 11th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market cap of $514,995.05 and $8,000.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00012758 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.91 or 0.00195294 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001019 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Profile

Bitcoin Confidential (CRYPTO:BC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

