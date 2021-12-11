SPINDLE (SPD) Price Up 2.1% Over Last Week

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. SPINDLE has a total market capitalization of $622,622.98 and $201.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SPINDLE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,598.01 or 0.98954957 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00049425 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.28 or 0.00281565 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004730 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.76 or 0.00398614 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $78.54 or 0.00159924 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00010286 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00008596 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001829 BTC.

SPINDLE (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,021,576,087 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here . SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPINDLE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SPINDLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

