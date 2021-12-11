$7.40 Billion in Sales Expected for Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) will post sales of $7.40 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Nokia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.27 billion to $7.53 billion. Nokia posted sales of $7.83 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Nokia will report full year sales of $25.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.70 billion to $26.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $26.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.50 billion to $26.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nokia.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Nokia had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a positive return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS.

NOK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOK. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Nokia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $334,489,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nokia by 11,783.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,529,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,217,000 after purchasing an additional 20,356,782 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Nokia by 1,252.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,409,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,121,000 after purchasing an additional 15,196,626 shares in the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet lifted its position in Nokia by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 20,195,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,440,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502,716 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Nokia by 346.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,819,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,601,000 after acquiring an additional 6,067,131 shares during the period. 8.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NOK stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $6.02. 18,083,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,584,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.60. Nokia has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $9.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.77.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

