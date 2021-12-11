Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Receives $85.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.60.

CCOI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Cogent Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Cogent Communications from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th.

In related news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $186,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total transaction of $123,776.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,100 shares of company stock valued at $396,317 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCOI. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $1,982,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $465,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,881,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCOI traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $75.92. 326,702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,199. Cogent Communications has a 52 week low of $56.38 and a 52 week high of $80.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 151.84 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.21.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $147.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cogent Communications will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 664.00%.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

