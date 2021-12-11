Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on RCII shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America started coverage on Rent-A-Center in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on Rent-A-Center from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Rent-A-Center from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th.

RCII stock traded down $0.65 on Friday, reaching $50.07. 807,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,849. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.23 and a 200-day moving average of $55.81. Rent-A-Center has a twelve month low of $33.60 and a twelve month high of $67.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 47.72% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rent-A-Center will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This is an increase from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is 43.51%.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Hetrick acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.50 per share, for a total transaction of $667,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 17.9% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 389,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 8,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

