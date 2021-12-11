-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) will report earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Oil States International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.13). Oil States International posted earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Oil States International will report full-year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.18). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Oil States International.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $140.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.12 million. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 11.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Oil States International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in shares of Oil States International by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Oil States International by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 468,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 152,149 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Oil States International in the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oil States International by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,119,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,790,000 after acquiring an additional 26,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Oil States International by 480.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,330,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,652 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE OIS traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $5.45. 904,720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,309,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.35. The company has a market cap of $334.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 3.68. Oil States International has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $9.49.

Oil States International Company Profile

Oil States International, Inc engages in the provision of specialty products and services to drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.

