VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $199.75 Million

Brokerages expect VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) to announce $199.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for VSE’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $210.94 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $191.10 million. VSE reported sales of $150.02 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VSE will report full year sales of $740.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $731.70 million to $751.61 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $865.63 million, with estimates ranging from $819.40 million to $939.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow VSE.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $200.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.15 million. VSE had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 7.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VSEC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of VSE in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of VSE from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of VSE from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of VSE from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of VSE by 3.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of VSE by 260.0% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new position in shares of VSE in the third quarter valued at $150,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of VSE by 88.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of VSE by 12.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSEC traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $59.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $750.40 million, a P/E ratio of 84.34 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.12. VSE has a 12-month low of $34.03 and a 12-month high of $65.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from VSE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.43%.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

