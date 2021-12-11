Analysts Set Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) PT at $25.59

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.59.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their target price on Halliburton from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised Halliburton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Argus upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Halliburton from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE HAL traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.93. The company had a trading volume of 9,503,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,997,110. The company has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.39 and a beta of 2.75. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $17.23 and a 1 year high of $26.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.29.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Halliburton had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 40.91%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $833,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $861,924.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,270,630 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,318,257,000 after purchasing an additional 666,335 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,130,203 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,297,730,000 after buying an additional 1,293,200 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 1.4% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 39,013,261 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $843,467,000 after purchasing an additional 546,241 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 1.8% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,386,397 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $491,152,000 after purchasing an additional 369,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 6.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,838,874 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $388,303,000 after purchasing an additional 995,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

