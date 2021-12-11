Aidos Kuneen (ADK) Price Hits $0.77 on Major Exchanges

Aidos Kuneen (CURRENCY:ADK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. One Aidos Kuneen coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.77 or 0.00001559 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Aidos Kuneen has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. Aidos Kuneen has a market capitalization of $19.17 million and $254,104.00 worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aidos Kuneen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,193.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,043.28 or 0.08219154 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $156.18 or 0.00317480 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $455.37 or 0.00925665 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.68 or 0.00076597 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00010602 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007565 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $194.34 or 0.00395048 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.86 or 0.00276175 BTC.

Aidos Kuneen Profile

Aidos Kuneen (ADK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aidos Kuneen’s official website is aidoskuneen.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aidos Kuneen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the IMesh algorithm, an innovative new distributed ledger which is based on a DAG (directed acyclic graph), in which every transaction directly verifies two other transactions and therefore confirms that they are valid and conform to the protocol’s rules. Aidos team focuses on privacy, decentralization and scalability without blockchain and fees. “

Aidos Kuneen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aidos Kuneen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aidos Kuneen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aidos Kuneen using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ADKUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Aidos Kuneen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aidos Kuneen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.