BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Receives $55.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.00.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $58.50 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, September 16th.
Shares of NYSE BBL traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.62. 2,152,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,448,816. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $49.50 and a 12-month high of $68.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.74.
BHP Group Company Profile
BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.
