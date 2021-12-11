The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Receives $88.70 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.70.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BNS shares. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Fundamental Research raised their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $85.00 to $87.68 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNS. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 109.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 11,848,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $730,749,000 after purchasing an additional 6,203,008 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,427,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $418,248,000 after buying an additional 1,569,098 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,873,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $317,145,000 after buying an additional 1,039,867 shares during the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 273.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 1,155,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,703,000 after buying an additional 846,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,193,000. 45.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Nova Scotia stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.70. 1,269,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,265,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $52.11 and a 12 month high of $68.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.19. The company has a market cap of $82.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.94.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.57. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a $0.7817 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.32%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

