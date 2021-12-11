Visor.Finance Market Capitalization Hits $35.53 Million (VISR)

Visor.Finance (CURRENCY:VISR) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. Over the last seven days, Visor.Finance has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. One Visor.Finance coin can now be purchased for about $1.03 or 0.00002091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Visor.Finance has a total market cap of $35.53 million and approximately $261,133.00 worth of Visor.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Visor.Finance alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004272 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00040005 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00007219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

About Visor.Finance

Visor.Finance (VISR) is a coin. Visor.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,535,412 coins. Visor.Finance’s official Twitter account is @VisorFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Visor provides the ability to interact with DeFi protocols through an NFT in order to enhance the discovery, reputation, safety and programmability of on-chain liquidity. “

Buying and Selling Visor.Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Visor.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Visor.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Visor.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Visor.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Visor.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.