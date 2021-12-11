Brokerages Set Alstom SA (EPA:ALO) Price Target at €45.61

Alstom SA (EPA:ALO) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €43.81 ($49.23).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ALO shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €31.50 ($35.39) price target on shares of Alstom in a research report on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group set a €47.00 ($52.81) price objective on shares of Alstom in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($37.08) price objective on shares of Alstom in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €43.00 ($48.31) price objective on shares of Alstom in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €46.00 ($51.69) price objective on shares of Alstom in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

EPA:ALO traded down €0.49 ($0.55) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €30.93 ($34.75). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 930,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,618. Alstom has a fifty-two week low of €25.65 ($28.82) and a fifty-two week high of €37.37 ($41.99). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €31.90 and a 200-day moving average of €36.11.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

