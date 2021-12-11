Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.86.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, October 11th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total value of $31,878,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 2,822 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total transaction of $236,652.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,355.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,166,577 shares of company stock worth $122,397,049. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STX. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 4,170.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 427 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 462 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 196.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 589 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STX traded up $0.98 on Friday, hitting $103.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,213,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,596,943. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.60. The firm has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.02. Seagate Technology has a 12 month low of $58.04 and a 12 month high of $116.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 234.31%. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This is a boost from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.07%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

