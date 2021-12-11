Brokerages Set Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) PT at $25.85

Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.85.
LTHM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Cowen raised their price target on Livent from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Livent in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Livent from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.
In other Livent news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 4,300 shares of Livent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $100,276.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of LTHM stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,190,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,444,484. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -304.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 2.18. Livent has a 12-month low of $14.73 and a 12-month high of $33.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.67.
Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.00 million. Livent had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Livent will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.
Livent Company Profile
Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.
