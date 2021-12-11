Brokerages Set Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) PT at $25.85

Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.85.

LTHM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Cowen raised their price target on Livent from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Livent in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Livent from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other Livent news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 4,300 shares of Livent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $100,276.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Livent by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 101,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 5,071 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Livent by 237.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 191,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 134,438 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Livent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Livent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,342,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Livent by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 70,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 8,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LTHM stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,190,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,444,484. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -304.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 2.18. Livent has a 12-month low of $14.73 and a 12-month high of $33.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.67.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.00 million. Livent had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Livent will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

