$21.83 Million in Sales Expected for Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 11th, 2021

Brokerages expect Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) to post $21.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hyzon Motors’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $26.50 million and the lowest is $17.15 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Hyzon Motors will report full year sales of $22.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.11 million to $27.46 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $175.70 million, with estimates ranging from $173.00 million to $178.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hyzon Motors.

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Hyzon Motors from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Hyzon Motors in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Hyzon Motors in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, CEO Craig Matthew Knight bought 166,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.22 per share, with a total value of $1,364,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,975,000. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in Hyzon Motors during the third quarter worth $10,447,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Hyzon Motors during the third quarter worth $9,411,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Hyzon Motors during the third quarter worth $9,333,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Hyzon Motors during the third quarter worth $6,593,000. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYZN traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.72. 1,103,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,439,817. Hyzon Motors has a 1 year low of $5.09 and a 1 year high of $19.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.50.

Hyzon Motors Company Profile

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Hyzon Motors Inc

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hyzon Motors (HYZN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN)

Receive News & Ratings for Hyzon Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyzon Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.