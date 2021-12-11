$21.83 Million in Sales Expected for Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) to post $21.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hyzon Motors’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $26.50 million and the lowest is $17.15 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Hyzon Motors will report full year sales of $22.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.11 million to $27.46 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $175.70 million, with estimates ranging from $173.00 million to $178.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hyzon Motors.

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Hyzon Motors from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Hyzon Motors in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Hyzon Motors in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, CEO Craig Matthew Knight bought 166,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.22 per share, with a total value of $1,364,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,975,000. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in Hyzon Motors during the third quarter worth $10,447,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Hyzon Motors during the third quarter worth $9,411,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Hyzon Motors during the third quarter worth $9,333,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Hyzon Motors during the third quarter worth $6,593,000. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYZN traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.72. 1,103,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,439,817. Hyzon Motors has a 1 year low of $5.09 and a 1 year high of $19.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.50.

