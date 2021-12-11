Radio Caca Trading Down 21.9% Over Last 7 Days (RACA)

Radio Caca (CURRENCY:RACA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. Over the last week, Radio Caca has traded down 21.9% against the dollar. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $649.93 million and $99.12 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radio Caca coin can currently be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Radio Caca alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00056246 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,018.45 or 0.08156578 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.98 or 0.00081142 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,288.03 or 1.00043931 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00055888 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca’s total supply is 443,478,491,084 coins and its circulating supply is 181,850,767,347 coins. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/RadioCacaNFT

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

