Brokerages Expect LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Will Announce Earnings of $4.30 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 11th, 2021

Analysts expect LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) to announce $4.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.91. LyondellBasell Industries posted earnings of $2.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 96.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full year earnings of $18.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.15 to $19.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $15.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.45 to $18.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for LyondellBasell Industries.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 57.51% and a net margin of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 87.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LYB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 40.0% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 9.3% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 79.9% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LYB stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,037,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,491,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.22. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $84.06 and a twelve month high of $118.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.42%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LyondellBasell Industries (LYB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.