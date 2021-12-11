Analysts Set National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Price Target at $60.56

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.56.

EYE has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Vision in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on National Vision from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on National Vision from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ EYE traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.38. The company had a trading volume of 928,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,642. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.75. National Vision has a 12 month low of $41.58 and a 12 month high of $65.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.12.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. National Vision had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 7.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that National Vision will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

National Vision declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 29th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in National Vision by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,570,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,098,000 after buying an additional 98,146 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in National Vision by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after buying an additional 3,602 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in National Vision by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 11,737 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its holdings in National Vision by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 813,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,596,000 after buying an additional 304,338 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in National Vision by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,881,000 after buying an additional 49,459 shares during the period.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

